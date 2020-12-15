Global  
 

UK set for talks with France's EDF over nuclear plant

Energy Daily Tuesday, 15 December 2020
UK set for talks with France's EDF over nuclear plantLondon (AFP) Dec 14, 2020

Britain said Monday it will hold talks with French energy giant EDF concerning the construction of a nuclear power plant on England's east coast, in a project reportedly worth 20 billion pounds ($26.4 billion, 22 billion euros). EDF had submitted an application in May to build the 3.2-gigawatt Sizewell C nuclear plant, which is situated in Suffolk, but it ran into criticism from environmental camp
