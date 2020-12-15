UK set for talks with France's EDF over nuclear plant
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () London (AFP) Dec 14, 2020
Britain said Monday it will hold talks with French energy giant EDF concerning the construction of a nuclear power plant on England's east coast, in a project reportedly worth 20 billion pounds ($26.4 billion, 22 billion euros). EDF had submitted an application in May to build the 3.2-gigawatt Sizewell C nuclear plant, which is situated in Suffolk, but it ran into criticism from environmental camp