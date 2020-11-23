Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon Christmas sale 2020: Deals on phones, laptops and more

Indian Express Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

7 Amazon Black Friday Deals You Can Shop for Under $25 [Video]

7 Amazon Black Friday Deals You Can Shop for Under $25

You don’t want to miss out on these savings.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 00:43Published
The Best Black Friday Deals on Home and Kitchen—Including Sales on Instant Pot, iRobot, and OXO [Video]

The Best Black Friday Deals on Home and Kitchen—Including Sales on Instant Pot, iRobot, and OXO

Save up to 75% on must-have home and kitchen essentials, including bakeware, smart home tech, furniture, and more.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 01:01Published
The Early Black Friday Deals You Don’t Want to Miss [Video]

The Early Black Friday Deals You Don’t Want to Miss

Save big on popular products from Amazon, Walmart, Macy’s, and more.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Amazon Christmas decor sale from $9.50: Precious Moments, trees, much more

 Amazon is now offering up to* 30% off* last minute Christmas decor, trees, lights, ornaments, seasonal tableware, and more. Free shipping is available across...
9to5Toys

Amazon offers PUMA’s motorsport collection from $10 Prime shipped: T-shirts, joggers, more

 Amazon is currently offering PUMA’s motorsport and Cloud9 apparel starting from just *$10*. Amazon Prime members receive free delivery, otherwise; in orders of...
9to5Toys

Win the Christmas gifting game with these deals on Le Creuset cookware

 *SAVE UP TO 44%:* Le Creuset cookware is on sale for up to 44% off on Amazon as of Dec. 9, including casseroles, kettles, grills, and more. ...
Mashable