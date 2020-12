You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines



Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines . The president-elect's transition team shared his picks on Monday. Mayorkas, who served as deputy Homeland Security.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:29 Published 3 weeks ago Michigan Secretary of State Says Vote Counting Process Was Transparent & Secure



Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner in Michigan as he was able to flip to the once red-leaning state, but President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit, questioning the validity.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:56 Published on November 9, 2020