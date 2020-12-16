Australia's Byron Bay beach shrinks as sand disappears
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () Byron Bay, Australia (AFP) Dec 15, 2020
Australia's Byron Bay usually conjures images of bathers lounging on sunkissed shores, or blissed-out longboarders cruising along cyan-blue waves - but coastal erosion and lashing storms have reduced its seashore to a debris-strewn slither. The tourist hotspot's main beach has been reduced to a thin strip by a sand-shifting phenomenon known as "headland bypassing". Recent wild storms have t
Cyclonic conditions along Australia's northeast coast generated huge waves, washing away parts of the beach at popular tourist spots, while destructive winds and rain caused widespread flooding, authorities said on Monday.