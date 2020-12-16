Global  
 

Australia's Byron Bay beach shrinks as sand disappears

Terra Daily Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Australia's Byron Bay beach shrinks as sand disappearsByron Bay, Australia (AFP) Dec 15, 2020

Australia's Byron Bay usually conjures images of bathers lounging on sunkissed shores, or blissed-out longboarders cruising along cyan-blue waves - but coastal erosion and lashing storms have reduced its seashore to a debris-strewn slither. The tourist hotspot's main beach has been reduced to a thin strip by a sand-shifting phenomenon known as "headland bypassing". Recent wild storms have t
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Heavy rain and strong wind batter Byron Bay

Heavy rain and strong wind batter Byron Bay 00:55

 Cyclonic conditions along Australia's northeast coast generated huge waves, washing away parts of the beach at popular tourist spots, while destructive winds and rain caused widespread flooding, authorities said on Monday.

Related news from verified sources

Byron Bay: Why a famous Australian beach is disappearing

 A change in wave patterns - the worst in decades - is "starving" sand from Byron Bay's iconic beach.
BBC News

Byron Bay's Main Beach washed away in wild La Nina event

Byron Bay's Main Beach washed away in wild La Nina event Byron Bay's Main Beach has been washed away as wild weather batters the coast. A man was almost dragged into a ferocious tide as he tried to take a picture of...
New Zealand Herald