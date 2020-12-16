Fed joins world central banks fighting climate change
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () Washington (AFP) Dec 15, 2020
The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday joined other central banks in a global group aimed at fighting climate change and addressing environmental risk to the financial system. The Fed has been working for a year with the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS), but now has joined the Bank of England, European Central Bank, Bank of Mexico and others as a f
