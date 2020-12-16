Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyclone Yasa strengthens into super-storm off Fiji

Terra Daily Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Suva, Fiji (AFP) Dec 15, 2020

Tropical Cyclone Yasa has intensified into a top-of-the-scale category five super-storm in the Pacific and remains on track to hit Fiji this week, forecasters said Wednesday. The Fiji Meteorological Service said the monster storm was whipping up wind gusts of up to 280 kilometres per hour (174 mph) as it gathers strength about 550 kilometres (340 miles) northwest of the main island Viti Lev
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cyclone Nivar to weaken into cyclonic storm: IMD | Latest Updates [Video]

Cyclone Nivar to weaken into cyclonic storm: IMD | Latest Updates

India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the Cyclone Nivar would decrease further in strength and turn into a cyclonic storm. The cyclone made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Cyclone Yasa intensifies to category 4 with winds of up 200km/h

Cyclone Yasa intensifies to category 4 with winds of up 200km/h A severe cyclone brewing in the South Pacific has rapidly intensified this afternoon, with winds gusting to 200km/h. Forecasters say the huge storm could reach...
New Zealand Herald