Mysterious radio signal detected from exoplanet in deep space: Could give new 'way to examine alien worlds'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
To date, more than 4,500 exoplanets have been discovered as scientists explore the universe to better understand it and perhaps find signs of life. Despite that, they've never found a radio emission emanating from any of these faraway planets. Until now.
 Are these strange chirps from deep space a new way of detecting planets?

