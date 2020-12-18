The mask matters: How masks affect airflow, protection effectiveness
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
A computer model deepens our understanding of airflow while wearing face masks, where particles land in the respiratory tract and the effectiveness of three-layer surgical masks.
A computer model deepens our understanding of airflow while wearing face masks, where particles land in the respiratory tract and the effectiveness of three-layer surgical masks.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources