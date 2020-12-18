Global  
 

The mask matters: How masks affect airflow, protection effectiveness

Science Daily Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
A computer model deepens our understanding of airflow while wearing face masks, where particles land in the respiratory tract and the effectiveness of three-layer surgical masks.
