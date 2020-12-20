The Subaru Telescope photographs the next target asteroid for Hayabusa2 Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Dec 21, 2020



On December 10, 2020 (Hawai?i Standard Time), the Subaru Telescope imaged the small asteroid 1998 KY26, the target of Hayabusa2's extended mission. The positional data for 1998 KY26 collected during the observations will be used to more accurately determine the orbital elements of this object. Operated by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the asteroid explorer Hayabusa2 delive

