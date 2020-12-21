Deadly Fiji super cyclone sparks disease fears Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Suva, Fiji (AFP) Dec 20, 2020



Disease threatens to worsen an already desperate situation in Fiji, an official warned Sunday, where thousands of lives have been devastated in the wake of the deadly super cyclone Yasa. Agencies rushed food and clean water to areas where the storm smashed into the northern islands of the South Pacific nation on Thursday night, forcing more than 23,000 people to flee their homes. Four pe

