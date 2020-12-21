Global  
 

Exotrail secures French government support to develop propulsion technologies for small GEO satellites

Space Daily Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Exotrail secures French government support to develop propulsion technologies for small GEO satellitesParis, France (SPX) Dec 17, 2020

The French Armament General Directorate, through the Defence Innovation Agency, is supporting Exotrail to develop technologies allowing small satellites to operate in geostationary orbit. Under the RAPID programme, a funding framework operated by the Defence Innovation Agency, Exotrail will mature its technologies and extend their product portfolio to provide thrust vectoring and cold gas propul
