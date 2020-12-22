Perfectly preserved wolf pup unearthed from Yukon permafrost
Dec 21, 2020
Well-preserved remains of an ancient wolf pup have offered scientists new insights into the relationship between Paleolithic and modern wolves. The wolf pup, described Monday in the journal Current Biology, was found by a gold miner in the Canadian Yukon while water-blasting a wall of frozen mud. The local Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in people, descendants of the Hän-speaking people who ha
