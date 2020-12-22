Global  
 

Perfectly preserved wolf pup unearthed from Yukon permafrost

Terra Daily Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Perfectly preserved wolf pup unearthed from Yukon permafrostWashington DC (UPI) Dec 21, 2020

Well-preserved remains of an ancient wolf pup have offered scientists new insights into the relationship between Paleolithic and modern wolves. The wolf pup, described Monday in the journal Current Biology, was found by a gold miner in the Canadian Yukon while water-blasting a wall of frozen mud. The local Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in people, descendants of the Hän-speaking people who ha
 While water blasting at a wall of frozen mud in Yukon, Canada, a gold miner made an extraordinary discovery: a perfectly preserved wolf pup that had been locked in permafrost for 57,000 years. The remarkable condition of the pup, named Zhùr by the local Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in people, gave researchers a...

