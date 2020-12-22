Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts: USGS

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Honolulu (AFP) Dec 21, 2020
The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted late Sunday, authorities said, warning of a possible "significant emission" of volcanic ash into the atmosphere. "An eruption has commenced within Kilauea's summit caldera," shortly after 9:30 pm local time (0730 GMT), said the United States Geological Survey (USGS). "The situation is rapidly evolving and HVO (Hawaiian Volcano Observator
