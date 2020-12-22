Global  
 

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts: USGS

Terra Daily Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts: USGSHonolulu (AFP) Dec 21, 2020

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted late Sunday, authorities said, warning of a possible "significant emission" of volcanic ash into the atmosphere. "An eruption has commenced within Kilauea's summit caldera," shortly after 9:30 pm local time (0730 GMT), said the United States Geological Survey (USGS). "The situation is rapidly evolving and HVO (Hawaiian Volcano Observator
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island

Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island 00:48

 The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted on Sunday night, according to an advisory from the United States Geological Survey, followed by an earthquake that struck at the volcano's south flank. This report produced by Emma Jehle.

