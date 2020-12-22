U.S. submarine transits Strait of Hormuz as Middle East tensions rise
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Washington DC (UPI) Dec 21, 2020
The guided-missile submarine USS Georgia passed through the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said Monday in a rare disclosure. The submarine, which can carry up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, was escorted by the guided missile cruisers USS Port Royal and USS Philippine Sea through the strait as it entered the Persian Gulf. The U.S. military rarely announc
Washington DC (UPI) Dec 21, 2020
The guided-missile submarine USS Georgia passed through the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said Monday in a rare disclosure. The submarine, which can carry up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, was escorted by the guided missile cruisers USS Port Royal and USS Philippine Sea through the strait as it entered the Persian Gulf. The U.S. military rarely announc
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources