U.S. submarine transits Strait of Hormuz as Middle East tensions rise Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Washington DC (UPI) Dec 21, 2020



The guided-missile submarine USS Georgia passed through the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said Monday in a rare disclosure. The submarine, which can carry up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, was escorted by the guided missile cruisers USS Port Royal and USS Philippine Sea through the strait as it entered the Persian Gulf. The U.S. military rarely announc Washington DC (UPI) Dec 21, 2020The guided-missile submarine USS Georgia passed through the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said Monday in a rare disclosure. The submarine, which can carry up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, was escorted by the guided missile cruisers USS Port Royal and USS Philippine Sea through the strait as it entered the Persian Gulf. The U.S. military rarely announc 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources U.S. nuclear submarine transits Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Iran Earlier this month, the U.S. military flew two bomber aircraft to the Middle East in a display of military might

Haaretz 13 hours ago





