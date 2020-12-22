'Christmas star' in pictures: Jupiter and Saturn come together in rare celestial event
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
NASA has released a slew of pictures of the "Christmas star," a celestial event where the two largest planets in the solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, form what looks like a double planet.
