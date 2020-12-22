Global  
 

'Christmas star' in pictures: Jupiter and Saturn come together in rare celestial event

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
NASA has released a slew of pictures of the "Christmas star," a celestial event where the two largest planets in the solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, form what looks like a double planet.
0
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Christmas Star In The Night Sky Makes Rare Appearance In Night Sky

Christmas Star In The Night Sky Makes Rare Appearance In Night Sky 01:51

 For the first time in centuries, Jupiter and Saturn are back together, or at least, it looks that way. People call it the Christmas Star and Don Ford has more details about this exciting and rare cosmic event.

