Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New details unveiled about 57,000-year-old wolf pup discovered frozen solid

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
A 57,000-year-old wolf pup perfectly preserved in permafrost is finally unlocking its secrets after it was discovered nearly four years ago.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: 57,000-Year-Old Wolf Pup Remains Give Researchers Answers and a Mystery

57,000-Year-Old Wolf Pup Remains Give Researchers Answers and a Mystery 01:44

 Scientists reveal what they’ve learned from a 57,000-year-old wolf pup mummy, one of the most well-preserved specimens ever seen. Amaze Lab’s Justin Kircher has the story.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

57,000-year-old wolf mummy found frozen in mud [Video]

57,000-year-old wolf mummy found frozen in mud

While water blasting at a wall of frozen mud in Yukon, Canada, a gold miner made an extraordinary discovery: a perfectly preserved wolf pup that had been locked in permafrost for 57,000 years. The..

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:37Published