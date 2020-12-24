Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dilapidated buildings cause jitters in quake-prone Cyprus

Terra Daily Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Dilapidated buildings cause jitters in quake-prone CyprusNicosia (AFP) Dec 23, 2020

On the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, where abandoned and dilapidated buildings are reminders of crisis and conflict, recent seismic activity has residents worried. A powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea levelled buildings in nearby Turkey and Greece in late October, killing over 100 people. Another quake this month, whose epicentre was 130 kilometres (80 miles) north of the i
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like