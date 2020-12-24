Dilapidated buildings cause jitters in quake-prone Cyprus Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Nicosia (AFP) Dec 23, 2020



On the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, where abandoned and dilapidated buildings are reminders of crisis and conflict, recent seismic activity has residents worried. A powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea levelled buildings in nearby Turkey and Greece in late October, killing over 100 people. Another quake this month, whose epicentre was 130 kilometres (80 miles) north of the i

