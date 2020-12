Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Manila (AFP) Dec 25, 2020A 6.3-magnitude quake rocked the Philippines Friday, the US Geological Survey said, with residents in the capital Manila reporting buildings shaking and Christmas Day masses interrupted but there were no reports of damage. The quake struck in Batangas province on the main island of Luzon at a depth of 114 kilometres (70 miles) at 7:43 am local time (2343 GMT), according to USGS. The agen