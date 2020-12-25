Cards from across Iraq bring Christmas cheer to Christians
Friday, 25 December 2020 () Qaraqosh, Iraq (AFP) Dec 25, 2020
It wasn't Santa on a sleigh, but it was close: just before dusk on Christmas Eve, a busload of volunteers pulled into the Iraqi Christian town of Qaraqosh to deliver holiday happiness. Under a pinkish sky, they disembarked from their charter bus with cardboard boxes full of Christmas cards, bearing hand-written messages from across Muslim-majority Iraq. "A special greeting to our Christ