Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters

Terra Daily Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters

The fishermen of Ramsgate, a once thriving seaside town in southern England, had high hopes that Brexit would bring back the pre-EU glory days of teeming catches and lively fish auctions. Britain had insisted it wanted to take back control of its waters while EU coastal states sought guarantees that their fleets could keep fishing in UK waters. "We've been sold out by Boris!" fumed John
 NFA The UK has a chance to increase the amount of fishing it does in its waters by two thirds, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Monday, turning a corner with the Brexit deal. Ciara Lee reports.

