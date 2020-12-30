Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Status quo would be fair deal on fishing'



Danish fishermen say they are dependent on UK waters for 40% of their annual catch. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:04 Published 1 week ago Brexit fishing row: What is a fair deal?



Fishermen's representatives from the UK and Ireland explain what they think would be a fair deal. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 04:21 Published 2 weeks ago Britain's navy to protect waters in case of no-deal



Four Royal Navy patrol ships will be ready on Jan. 1 to help protect Britain's fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:12 Published 3 weeks ago