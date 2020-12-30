Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US begins coronavirus vaccinations for troops in South Korea

Terra Daily Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
US begins coronavirus vaccinations for troops in South KoreaSeoul (AFP) Dec 29, 2020

The United States began a coronavirus vaccination campaign for its troops stationed in South Korea Tuesday as a third virus wave saw the host country record its highest daily death toll since the pandemic began. US Forces Korea (USFK) administered initial doses of the Moderna vaccine for military and civilian healthcare workers, first responders and command staff across its medical treatment
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: South Korea’s ‘Artificial Sun’ Just Broke a World Record in Nuclear Fusion

South Korea’s ‘Artificial Sun’ Just Broke a World Record in Nuclear Fusion 01:09

 South Korea recently set a new world record with their “artificial sun” by maintaining scorching temperatures twice as long as the previous record holder.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus [Video]

Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus

COVID-19 vaccines will work against new variants of the virus and there is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 mutants reported from the UK or South Africa,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:51Published
Army Chief General Naravane on 3-day South Korea visit: All you need to know [Video]

Army Chief General Naravane on 3-day South Korea visit: All you need to know

Chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane has left for a three day visit to South Korea. General Naravane will hold talks with both civilian and military leadership on expanding defence ties between the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:36Published
South Korea reports first case of mutant virus strain | Oneindia News [Video]

South Korea reports first case of mutant virus strain | Oneindia News

South Korea has reported the first case of the new variant of the coronavirus detected in the UK in 3 people returning from London on December 22nd. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published