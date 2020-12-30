Global  
 

Upscaling thermochemical energy storage to a commercial level

Solar Daily Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Upscaling thermochemical energy storage to a commercial levelStockholm, Sweden (SPX) Dec 11, 2020

One of the largest obstacles in using renewable energy efficiently is the possibility to store energy on a large scale. SaltX Technology AB has partnered with Sumitomo SHI FW (SFW) to solve this in terms of heat energy. "The storage solution is like a "salt battery". It is based on a basic chemical process with a very common material, calcium oxide produced from limestone, with enhanced pr
