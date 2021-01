Port Moresby (AFP) Dec 30, 2020



Up to 15 people were feared dead after a landslide struck a mining camp in central Papua New Guinea following heavy rain, officials said Wednesday. Local MP William Samb said the camp in Goilala was buried as miners slept early Monday. "Unfortunately there are no survivors from what we hear," Samb told ABC, Australia's national broadcaster. "Sadly they were all buried alive." Off