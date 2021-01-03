Roadside Bomb Kills Two French Soldiers in Mali
President Emmanuel Macron "learned with great sadness" of the deaths of Sergeant Yvonne Huynh and Brigadier Loic Risser in the Menaka region, his office said in a statementFull Article
Their deaths on Saturday bring to five the number of French soldiers killed in operations in the West African country over the past..