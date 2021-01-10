China tightens virus restrictions on new cluster ahead of Lunar New Year
Beijing (AFP) Jan 9, 2021
Two Chinese cities south of Beijing further tightened virus restrictions Saturday and issued week-long stay at home orders to residents as authorities race to stamp out a resurgence in infections. China has largely brought its domestic outbreak under control after the coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019 but a spike in Hebei province, bordering Beijing, has sparked fresh lockdowns