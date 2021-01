Madrid (AFP) Jan 9, 2021



Snowstorms in Spain left three people dead and caused chaos across much of the country, trapping motorists and shutting down the capital's air and rail links, with more expected. On Friday, Madrid experienced its heaviest snowfalls since 1971 in what the AEMET weather agency described as "exceptional and most likely historic" conditions caused by Storm Filomena. Following a chaotic 36 ho