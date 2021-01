London (AFP) Jan 10, 2021



Britain said on Sunday it has helped raise $1 billion (818 million euros) from global donors towards the drive to help "vulnerable countries" access coronavirus vaccines, by match-funding contributions. The UK said, in addition, it has committed Pounds 548 million to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), after matching with Pounds 1 every $4 pledged by other donors. Canada, Japan and Germany ar