Antananarivo (AFP) Jan 12, 2021



The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) appealed on Tuesday for emergency aid of $35 million to fight hunger in southern Madagascar, hit by the coronavirus pandemic and a third consecutive year of drought. "Some 1.35 million people are projected to be food insecure - 35 percent of the region's population," the WFP said in a statement. "With severe malnutrition rates continuing to spiral and