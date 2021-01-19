Court Voids a ‘Tortured’ Trump Climate Rollback
Published
The ruling strikes down weak rules for coal-burning power plants and gives the Biden administration a freer hand to impose tighter restrictions.Full Article
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court struck down one of the Trump administration’s most momentous climate rollbacks on..
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on an environmental rule covering coal-fired power plants (all times local):
10:35..