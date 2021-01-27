A virologist says it's too early to say whether the presence of the South Africa variant was any extra factor in new Covid-19 cases just identified in the Auckland community.The two people - an adult and a child - have tested...Full Article
Too early to say if South Africa variant any factor in new cases - virologist
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Blacks, Hispanics lagging in COVID-19 vaccinations - data
Reuters - Politics
Early data released on Monday suggest Black Americans and other non-white groups are getting vaccinated at a slower rate than white..
U.S. reports first cases of S. African variant
Reuters - Politics
You might like
More coverage
Broad-Spectrum Direct Antiviral Nanomedicine Should Remain Effective Against COVID-19 Virus Variants, Says NanoViricides, Inc.’s President, Dr. Anil Diwan
*SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / **January 27, 2021 /* NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC) (the "Company") a global leader in the..
Accesswire