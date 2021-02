New York (AFP) Feb 2, 2021



Exxon Mobil closed the books on a terrible 2020 on Tuesday, reporting losses in the fourth quarter and the full year in the wake of lower oil prices amid the Covid-19 crisis. Exxon Mobil, which has been criticized over the last year for both its financial performance and its approach to renewable energy investment, suffered a 2020 loss of $22.4 billion, after posting a profit of $14.3 billio