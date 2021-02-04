Mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccine trial results to be available by summer
Published
Results of a world-first study that will mix and match COVID-19 vaccines are expected by the summer, according to a senior member of the research team.Full Article
Published
Results of a world-first study that will mix and match COVID-19 vaccines are expected by the summer, according to a senior member of the research team.Full Article
· *CV8102 recommended dose identified; expansion trial to confirm safety, tolerability, and efficacy *
· *Trial expansion..
Trial participants struggle to get vaccinated