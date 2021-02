Pasadena CA (JPL) Feb 09, 2021



RainCube, designed to study storms, was the first to fly a radar science instrument on a CubeSat. After nearly 2 1/2 years in orbit, a shoebox-size weather satellite phoned home one last time before plunging into Earth's atmosphere and burning up on Dec. 24, 2020. RainCube (Radar in a CubeSat) was a technology demonstration meant to show that shrinking a weather radar into a low-cost, mini