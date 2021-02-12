Join ASU Mastcam-Z team for a live watch party of NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover landing

Tempe AZ (SPX) Feb 12, 2021



NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover will land on Mars Feb. 18, 2021. Onboard the rover is the ASU-led mast-mounted camera system "Mastcam-Z," which can zoom from wide angle to telephoto, take 3D images and videos, and take photos in up to 11 unique colors. ASU will hold a live landing watch party on Feb. 18 beginning at 11:30 a.m. Arizona time (MST) with Mastcam-Z principal investigator Ji