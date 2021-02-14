Minneapolis to Spend $6.4 Million to Recruit More Police Officers
Published
An unprecedented number of officers quit or went on extended medical leave after George Floyd's death and the unrest that followedFull Article
Published
An unprecedented number of officers quit or went on extended medical leave after George Floyd's death and the unrest that followedFull Article
Minneapolis will spend $6.4 million to hire dozens of police officers, even as some City Council members and activist groups are..
Good morning, North State. Here's what you need to know to start your day on Feb. 8.