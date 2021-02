Washington DC (UPI) Feb 13, 2021



The U.S. Coast Guard is search for 16 people missing off the coast of Florida. One boat capsized and one went missing this week, officials said. On Friday a man was rescued by a good Samaritan 23 miles off the coast of Fort Pierce, USCG Southeast said in a Friday press release. The Coast Guard took the man, a Jamaican national, to the hospital. The man told the Coas