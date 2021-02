London (AFP) Feb 15, 2021



Jaguar, the Indian-owned luxury car brand, announced Monday that it will produce only electric vehicles from 2025 as governments put pressure on the business world to slash carbon emissions and consumers demand greener products. Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Mumbai-based Tata Motors, will invest Pounds 2.5 billion ($3.5 billion, 2.9 billion euros) annually under its 'Reimagine' plan, which sees also