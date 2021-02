Frankfurt Am Main (AFP) Feb 17, 2021



US auto giant Ford said Wednesday it was investing one billion dollars in Germany in a bid to make all of its passenger vehicles sold in Europe electric by 2030. The company said in a statement that "by mid-2026, 100 percent of Ford's passenger vehicle range in Europe will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid, and will be completely all-electric by 2030". It said it