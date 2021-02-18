NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars
Published
NASA has unveiled the first pictures from its fifth Mars rover, Perseverance, after a successful landing on the red planet's Jezero crater on Thursday.Full Article
Published
NASA has unveiled the first pictures from its fifth Mars rover, Perseverance, after a successful landing on the red planet's Jezero crater on Thursday.Full Article
NASA’s Perseverance rover has successfully landed on the surface of Mars.
The six-wheeled vehicle’s mission is to..
NASA’s newest rover landed safely on Mars after a nearly 300 million-mile journey that began on a Florida launch pad.