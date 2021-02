Hong Kong (AFP) Feb 23, 2021



HSBC on Tuesday vowed to accelerate its Asia pivot despite spiralling tensions between China and the West after it reported a 30 percent plunge in profits for 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Reported profit after tax came in at $6.1 billion, which the bank blamed primarily on higher-than-expected credit losses and other bad debts. The results came as HSBC published a new strat