Stockholm (AFP) Feb 23, 2021



Newly formed company H2 Green Steel (H2GS) on Tuesday announced plans to build a hydrogen powered steel plant in the north of Sweden, already a pioneer in the field. The new fossil fuel free steel plant will include "a giga-scale green hydrogen plant as an integrated part of the steel production facility," employ some 1,500 people and aims to start production in 2024, the company said in a s