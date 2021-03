Aalborg, Denmark (SPX) Feb 26, 2021



GomSpace and J.P. Morgan have successfully utilized the GOMX-4 satellites for an in-orbit demonstration (IOD) and tested tokenized value transfer in space. The IOD from GomSpace enabled J.P. Morgan to test the world's first bank-led tokenized value transfer in space, executed via smart contracts on a blockchain network established between satellites orbiting the earth. GomSpace and J.P. Mo