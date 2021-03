Washington DC (UPI) Mar 1, 2021



Neanderthals possessed the capacity to hear, process and produce human speech, according to a new survey combining CT scans and computer models. For the study, published Monday in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, researchers used computed tomography scans to build 3D models of the ear structures in Neanderthals, Homo sapiens and Neanderthal relatives unearthed at Atapuerca, an