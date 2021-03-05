Organic materials essential for life on Earth are found for the first time on the surface of an asteroid

London, UK (SPX) Mar 05, 2021



New research from Royal Holloway, has found water and organic matter on the surface of an asteroid sample returned from the inner Solar System. This is the first time that organic materials, which could have provided chemical precursors for the origin of life on Earth, have been found on an asteroid. The single grain sample was returned to Earth from asteroid 'Itokawa' by JAXA's first Haya