Washington DC (UPI) Mar 4, 2021



Britain's coastal waters have lost a lot more seagrass than has been previously estimated. According to a new study, published Thursday in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science, seagrasses along Britain's coast have declined by 44 percent since 1936. More than a third of the losses have occurred during the last 40 years. For the study, scientists compiled field data on seagrass