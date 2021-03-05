Wisdom, the World’s Oldest Known Wild Bird, Has Another Chick
An albatross named Wisdom has astounded researchers by hatching a chick at more than 70 years old, securing her title as the world's oldest known breeding bird.
Wisdom is believed to have had more than 30 chicks in her life so far, and several partners.