San Francisco (AFP) March 8, 2021



The San Francisco building that file hosting service Dropbox leases as its headquarters is being sold for a whopping $1.08 billion, its owners said on Monday. The price per square-foot (square-meter) for the building sale was a new high in the San Francisco commercial real estate market, according to its owner, Kilroy Realty Corporation. "This is a resounding sign that people are still e