Washington DC (UPI) Mar 10, 2021



Jeff Bezos on Tuesday named World Resources Institute CEO Andrew Steer to lead his $10 billion Earth Fund. "I am deeply honored to have been invited by @JeffBezos to become the first President and CEO of the $10B Earth Fund," Steer tweeted. "It will address climate, nature and environmental justice." Steer, who has a Ph.D. in international economics and finance, added that Bezos aims