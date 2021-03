Yangon (AFP) March 11, 2021



Myanmar's military is likely committing "crimes against humanity" in its attempt to stay in power, a UN expert said Thursday, as the junta claimed that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi accepted illegal payments of cash and gold. At least 70 people have reportedly been "murdered" since the February 1 coup, said Thomas Andrews, the UN's top expert on rights in Myanmar. The country i