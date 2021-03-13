Myanmar junta charges five journalists, UK tells citizens to quit Myanmar
Published
Yangon (AFP) March 12, 2021
A Myanmar court formally charged five journalists on Friday, including a photographer from AP, over their coverage of anti-coup protests, after a week in which the military junta raided newsrooms and revoked media licences. The country has been in uproar since a February 1 putsch that deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power, triggering a mass uprising that has brought hundreds of